Penn State, seeking run-game improvement, offers optimism

By Nate Bauer about 6 hours
 2 days ago
Penn State head coach James Franklin offered signs of encouragement for run-game improvements this spring. (T. Frank Carr/BWI)

The question directed to Penn State head coach James Franklin was about his two true freshman running backs.

Meeting with the media Wednesday following Penn State’s fifth practice this spring, Franklin’s assessment was positive. Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton were, he said, both playing well and impressing.

Their performances weren’t happening in a vacuum, though.

“To be honest with you, I think the O-line and tight ends are doing a nice job,” Franklin said. “So you’re able to see them a little bit more right now. There have been some good things.”

A toe in the water, Franklin sounded the first note of optimism for Penn State’s running game this spring.

A massive point of emphasis coming out of the disappointing 2021 season, Penn State’s players and coaches haven’t downplayed its importance. From Franklin to offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich to offensive linemen, running backs, and tight ends, all have acknowledged the shortcoming and need to improve this season.

Penn State’s running game problems

The numbers back it up.

In nine Big Ten games, Penn State put up just 97.0 yards per game on the ground. Only besting Purdue (74.4) in the category, the struggles weren’t simply due to a lack of commitment. Yards per carry (3.0) and rushing touchdowns (6) were also among the league’s worst.

Fourth-year offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, who has made the switch to center this spring, didn’t dwell on the past. But in recognizing the totality of what didn’t go Penn State’s way, he said the whole offense is determined to move on from and improve upon the performance.

“We couldn’t figure it out. But that’s what we’re here for. Working this spring, that’s our main goal right now is just focusing on the run game,” he said. “Just get better, keep attacking, and just work on the fundamentals. That’s all you can do.

“It’s the whole offense together. People want to sit here and blame it on one person. But, altogether, it’s 11 people. We’re all together. Passing, run game, it doesn’t matter. We’re together.”

Next steps

The group that is together now isn’t the same as what will take the field this fall.

While quarterback, running back, and tight ends have almost all of the pieces they’ll feature during the season, the offensive line is admittedly lacking numbers this spring. Though identified as the starting right guard ahead of the start of spring practices, Sal Wormley continues to work his way back from a season-ending injury that precluded his participation last year. And Hunter Nourzad is expected to join the team this summer as a graduate transfer.

Still, according to Franklin, the players who finished the year showing signs of potential have carried it through into Penn State’s spring practices.

“I think Olu (Fashanu) has been really good. He’s been really impressive. Juice has been impressive, looks comfortable. I think his best position is at center,” Franklin said. “And then Caedan (Wallace), staying at right tackle, but there’s flexibility… at left tackle as well. Those guys are probably the guys that we feel the best about right now.”

The feeling appears to be mutual.

Said to have taken a full year to truly get the technique-driven coaching of Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein down, Scruggs suggested the repetition is now paying dividends. From “all over the place” to now being “second nature,” the key has been in the collective adjustment of mentality and mindset for the line.

“They coach us just as hard as they were last year. It’s just, sometimes you got to take a different approach. And that’s not even coaches, that’s us,” Scruggs said. “We got to take a different approach to how we do things. And I just feel like this year, we just got to attack it more and just have a better mindset.

“We just got to come out with a relentless, physical mentality and just drive to the whistle. And that’s something you really can’t teach. It’s just got to be in you.”

