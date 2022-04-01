Four men arrested in connection to shooting at Wilde Lake Village Center in Columbia

Howard County Police have arrested four young men in connection with a shooting that injured three people including a child.

On February 13, police say Malachi Smith, Tony Terrell Blunt Jr, Byron Lamar Dickey Jr and a 17-year-old boy met near the Wilde Lake Village Center in Columbia.

Police say the group met for an illegal gun sale when a fight broke out. Investigators believe the 17-year-old suspect shot Blunt in the leg. A woman and her son who were nearby were also hit. All three victims were treated at the hospital and released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

All four suspects have been charged with handgun violations. The 17-year-old has also been charged with first and second degree assault.