Most Americans no longer wear masks in public; vaccinated pregnant women have less protection from the virus than other patients, new study suggests: Coronavirus update for April 1, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Most Americans have stopped wearing masks in public; and pregnant women vaccinated against COVID-19 are more likely to get breakthrough infection, a new study suggests. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what you need to know...www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0