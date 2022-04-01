ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most Americans no longer wear masks in public; vaccinated pregnant women have less protection from the virus than other patients, new study suggests: Coronavirus update for April 1, 2022

By Julie Washington, cleveland.com
 2 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Most Americans have stopped wearing masks in public; and pregnant women vaccinated against COVID-19 are more likely to get breakthrough infection, a new study suggests. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what you need to know...

State
Ohio State
PennLive.com

Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be more effective than previously believed, new data suggests

According to new data, health experts, as well as the public in general, may have “underestimated” the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The new study was published in the JAMA Network Open medical journal, and it found the vaccine was not only effective but durable. This is despite the surge of Delta variant Covid-19-related cases, CNN reported.
insideedition.com

Highly Contagious H5N1 Avian Influenza Detected in 15 US States

A highly contagious strain of avian flu is spreading throughout the U.S, and has been found in 15 states so far. Wisconsin is the latest state to report finding H5N1, the scientific name for the avian flu. The strain had been discovered in a commercial chicken flock. While the rate...
Medical Daily

Fourth COVID Vaccine Dose Offers Little To No Protection Against Virus Transmission: Study

A fourth dose of the mRNA vaccines did not provide better protection against COVID-19 transmission than vaccination with three doses, researchers said in a new study. In a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine Wednesday, scientists reported their findings after examining the efficacy of the fourth dose of the mRNA coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. According to the researchers from Sheba Medical Center, the fourth dose offered little to no protection against the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
natureworldnews.com

Rat Infestation Causes First Outbreak of Hantavirus in Washington, DC

Rat infestation in Washington, DC has caused the first hantavirus outbreak in the United States capital. A new health report on Friday, March 4, showed that two people reportedly contracted the rats' virus. The two victims experienced deadly hemorrhagic and respiratory diseases. The hantavirus was first identified in South Korea...
The Independent

Woman in UK diagnosed with potentially fatal Ebola-like disease Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever

A woman is receiving specialist care in London for a potentially fatal Ebola-like disease.Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a viral disease usually transmitted by ticks and livestock animals in countries where the disease is endemic.The patient, who had recently travelled to Central Asia, was diagnosed at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and is receiving specialist care at the Royal Free Hospital in London.She is only the third known case of the fever in the UK, with prior cases reported in 2012 and 2014.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said the virus “does...
Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause severe croup in children

The Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause croup in young children, including severe cases that require hospitalization and intensive care, a new study shows. "The relatively high hospitalization rate and the large number of medication doses our COVID-19 croup patients required suggests that COVID-19 might cause more severe croup compared to other viruses," said study co-author Dr. Ryan Brewster, who is in the combined pediatrics residency program at Boston Children's Hospital and Boston Medical Center.
While COVID-19 is Less Deadly than Flu in the UK, Another Variant Could Change This: Infectious Diseases Expert

COVID-19 now could be less deadly than flu in the UK, infectious diseases expert Professor Paul Hunter said, although he warned another variant could still change this. According to the Daily Mail, government figures indicate the virus had a mortality rate of around 0.2% before the ultra-transmissible strain erupted onto the scene.
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

