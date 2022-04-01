Most Americans no longer wear masks in public; vaccinated pregnant women have less protection from the virus than other patients, new study suggests: Coronavirus update for April 1, 2022

A fourth dose of the mRNA vaccines did not provide better protection against COVID-19 transmission than vaccination with three doses, researchers said in a new study. In a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine Wednesday, scientists reported their findings after examining the efficacy of the fourth dose of the mRNA coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. According to the researchers from Sheba Medical Center, the fourth dose offered little to no protection against the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.

SCIENCE ・ 17 DAYS AGO