Lewisburg, WV

West Virginia Daily News to hold annual humane society item drive this April

By Sarah Mansheim
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ayvXZ_0ewKTz4x00

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – This April, The West Virginia Daily News is excited to announce we are resuming our annual Greenbrier Humane Society item drive.

Once again, the WVDN office is the gathering point for pet products delivered by generous contributors from around the Greenbrier Valley.

Last year, we raised the goal from 1,500 items to 2,000 items, and we were able to raise that goal. Let’s do it again this year! Our goal is to raise those items between Monday, April 4, and the close of business Monday, May 2.

The West Virginia Daily News spoke with the Greenbrier Humane Society, and they provided a list of what they need at the animal shelter.

Items most needed include:

  • Non-clumping cat litter
  • Puppy and kitten dry and wet food
  • Adult dog small-bite food
  • Liquid laundry detergent
  • Dryer sheets
  • Bleach
  • Cleaning wipes
  • Disinfectant spray
  • Gallon size zipper storage bags
  • Quart size zipper storage bags
  • 13-gallon trash bags
  • Paper towels
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Dawn dish soap
  • Pill Pockets
  • Dog and cat toys
  • Dog and cat treats
  • Dog and cat food

Even though GHS is closed to the general public due to COVID-19, animal intakes and adoptions still continue through appointments.

Animals ready for adoption are pictured along with descriptions on the Greenbrier Humane Society’s Facebook page. Click on photos then the “Available Cats” and “Available Dogs” albums to see which beautiful face will get a forever home with you. The albums of available pets are kept up to date, so any appealing furry face shown is currently in the shelter. However, they may not be there for long. GHS has partnered with several rescue organizations in urban areas that often have waiting lists for cats and dogs. Although there are always animals at GHS, pets are typically rehomed within two weeks through local adoption or rescue partners.

The physical doors to the shelter may be closed, but the spay/neuter voucher program continues as it is the best way to combat the overpopulation of stray animals.

The GHS office is staffed Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., the office is closed every Sunday, Monday and major holidays.

For more information visit the Greenbrier Humane Society Facebook page, the website www.greenbrierhumane.org, or call 304-645-4775.

People wishing to donate to the GHS item drive can drop pet care products by The West Virginia Daily News office at 188 Foster Street in Lewisburg between 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Let’s get started, then keep those items coming through the door.

The post West Virginia Daily News to hold annual humane society item drive this April appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

