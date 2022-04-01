Google Meet integration with Google Docs, Sheets and Slides will enable seamless collaboration

Print, copy, and scan with 1 device: the HUAWEI PixLab X1 multifunction printer. It features intelligent interactions for convenient use. For example, when it’s ready for use, it automatically pops up and prompts you to connect up to 2 devices. Via the subtle touch screen control panel, you’ll see the easy-to-follow, on-screen steps for installation. The HUAWEI PixLab X1 also features Tap-to-Print technology, enabling you to print an image or document from your phone. Moreover, this multifunction printer prints up to 28 pages per minute and supports automatic, double-sided printing. Capable of meeting professional needs, this office gadget includes Smart Card Copying to correct the position and orientation of a card and present flawless copies. Finally, the separate drum and toner cartridges allow for independent replacement of the toner cartridge. In fact, replace the toner cartridge with a simple pull-and-push action.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO