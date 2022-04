Los Angeles Police Department officers are searching for the driver of a Tesla seen jumping the intersection of Alvarado and Baxter Streets. The videos, which has gone viral since hitting social media, was recorded just after midnight at around 12:10 a.m. Sunday morning. It shows the vehicle speeding uphill before launching several feet in the air, landing on the other side of the street before skittering down the hill -- hitting two parked vehicles and several trash cans on the street. It can be seen on LAPD Central Traffic's Youtube.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO