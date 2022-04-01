ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Teen Wounded, Another Wanted in Lafayette Shooting

By Ian Auzenne
 2 days ago
Lafayette police say a teenager is wanted on an attempted first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting of another teenager. That incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday...

Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

