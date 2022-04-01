ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Frequent Screen Time Causing Eye Strain

By Logan Mantz
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn average Americans spend about seven hours behind an electronic screen and an expert says this is causing health problems. Central Iowa Family Eyecare Doctor Kyle Stalder says spending too much time...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

What’s binocular vision? Surge in screen time during pandemic may lead to more eye problems for kids

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an undeniable surge in screen time and digital device use among children and adolescents all over the world, according to researchers from Anglia Ruskin University. With this in mind, study authors are asking another important question: Will this major increase in screen time lead to any long-term health repercussions for tomorrow’s adults?
KIDS
deseret.com

The underdiscussed upsides of screen time for kids

You should see the cathedral Aaron has built. The spire, towering high above a pine forest. The roof, painted a golden yellow. The grandiose nave and the blue stained-glass windows. They all sprouted from the 16-year-old’s imagination. Thousands of clicks later, there you have it in Shrektopia, the virtual...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
marthastewart.com

New Research Says Sleeping with Even a Little Bit of Light May Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes

If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

The Scary Sign You May Be Suffering From High Blood Pressure, According To Doctors

Heart related illness is incredibly common in the United States—and high blood pressure is one condition that’s at the forefront. Your blood requires a certain amount of pressure to effectively pump through your body, but when that pressure gets too high, it can do a significant amount of damage to your arteries and blood vessels. When you have chronically high blood pressure, it can put a lot of force and friction on your blood vessels and lead to plaque collecting on their walls. The more plaque that forms, the more narrow your blood vessels become, which makes it increasingly more difficult for blood to pump efficiently.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Augusta Free Press

How to control high blood pressure

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a condition that affects millions of people in the United States. It is often called the “silent killer” because it can go undetected for years, causing damage to your heart and other organs with no apparent symptoms. Fortunately, there are many things you can do to control high blood pressure and prevent these health problems.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screen Time#Americans#Central Iowa Family#Eyecare#Digital Eye Strain#Raccoon Valley Radio
ClickOnDetroit.com

Are you familiar with the symptoms of neuropathy?

Millions of people are going through life experiencing excruciating pain cause by neuropathy, according to the National Institute of Health. If you, or someone you know, suffers from this condition, Momentum Health Neuropathy Center may be able to help. Dr. Karen May, neuropathy survivor and founder of Momentum Health Center,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Why is diabetic eye screening important?

Diabetes is a health condition that can affect many parts of the body, including the eyes. Routine eye exams can help identify the early stages of eye problems and protect a person’s vision. As such, it is advisable for a person with diabetes to have an eye exam at least once a year.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
MedicalXpress

Kids with rare autoimmune disease show these symptoms before blood clots

Each year, around two of every 100,000 American adults receive a new diagnosis of antiphospholipid syndrome, or APS, an autoimmune disease known to cause inflammation and recurring, potentially fatal, blood clots. The number of children with APS is likely much smaller but unknown—and for kids with the disease, it's often not identified until destructive clotting has already occurred.
MICHIGAN STATE
Healthline

How Long COVID May Bring on Lung, Heart, and Brain Complications

Recent studies show that coronavirus infection can cause long-term symptoms affecting multiple organs. Shortness of breath, fatigue, and “brain fog” are among the most common symptoms of long COVID. Research into the mechanisms of long COVID and possible treatments is ongoing. Infection with the novel coronavirus could lead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
womenworking.com

What are Thyroid Eyes? Warning Signs and What to Do

Often, the first warning sign of thyroid disease is fatigue and changes in weight. However, for some, the trouble might begin in the eyes. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sometimes eye troubles are what motivate a person with thyroid disease to seek treatment before their diagnosis. The symptoms of thyroid...
CLEVELAND, OH
Medical News Today

What is the link between alcohol and Alzheimer's disease?

Excessive alcohol use may put a person at risk of developing certain health problems relating to the brain. This may increase the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Around. American adults drink to excess, and almost half of the United States population drank alcohol in 2020. Excessive drinking can cause...
DRINKS
Daily Mail

Use of melatonin in the US QUADRUPLED from 2009 to 2018 as experts warn the effects of using the sleep-aid long-term are unknown and that it could even cause dementia

The number of Americans using melatonin is skyrocketing, but some experts warn that there could be devastating consequences down the line if the drug is overused. A joint American and Chinese research team representing the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota and Beijing University found that the number of Americans using the drug - generally as a sleep aid - quadrupled from 2009 to 2018.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Does Nerve Damage Contribute to “Long-COVID” Symptoms? Is It Treatable?

Almost all post-COVID neuropathy appears due to infection-triggered immune dysfunction that is potentially treatable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to experience “long-COVID” symptoms persisting at least three months after recovery from COVID, even after mild cases. These include difficulty getting through normal activities, faintness and rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the National Institutes of Health suggests that some patients with long-COVID have long-lasting nerve damage that appears caused by infection-triggered immune dysfunction.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

Marijuana For Glaucoma: The Truth About Cannabis And Eye Disease

Marijuana has been shown to help relieve certain types of pain, nausea, and vomiting, as well as some mental health disorders. But what about glaucoma?. For years, patients with glaucoma have been prescribed marijuana in order to lower their intraocular pressure (IOP). Glaucoma is a progressive optic neuropathy that can lead to blindness, and it is the leading cause of blindness in the United States. In states where marijuana is legal for medical use, glaucoma is one of the qualifying conditions for which cannabis may be prescribed.
PHARMACEUTICALS
technologynetworks.com

Elevated Inflammation Persists in Immune Cells Months After Mild COVID-19

There is a lack of understanding as to why some people suffer from long-lasting symptoms after COVID-19 infection. A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, the Helmholtz Center Munich (HMGU) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), both in Germany, now demonstrates that a certain type of immune cell called macrophages show altered inflammatory and metabolic expression several months after mild COVID-19. The findings are published in the journal Mucosal Immunology.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy