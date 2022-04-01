Frequent Screen Time Causing Eye Strain

Heart related illness is incredibly common in the United States—and high blood pressure is one condition that’s at the forefront. Your blood requires a certain amount of pressure to effectively pump through your body, but when that pressure gets too high, it can do a significant amount of damage to your arteries and blood vessels. When you have chronically high blood pressure, it can put a lot of force and friction on your blood vessels and lead to plaque collecting on their walls. The more plaque that forms, the more narrow your blood vessels become, which makes it increasingly more difficult for blood to pump efficiently.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 25 DAYS AGO