“What’s up” with K-Country 4/1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city leaders invite all residents to a Gainesville immigrant neighbor inclusion presentation. They will be presenting the 2022 immigrant inclusion blueprint. The goal is to build a more inclusive and welcoming community for Gainesville’s immigrant neighbors. The event will start at 3 p.m. in...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Local artists will be showcasing their talents this weekend at the 51st Annual Spring Arts Festival. This will be the event’s first meeting since 2019 due to Covid precautions in both 2020 and 2021. Thornebrook Village, the host of this year’s festival, hosted a similar...
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, meet nine-year-old Shaynna. She’s a fun, energetic dog who loves a refreshing splash in a pool and a round or 50 of fetch. Shaynna would love a forever friend who’s just as high-spirited as she is who’s a master at throwing tennis balls.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday is one of only four opportunities to visit Seahorse Key. The Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge runs Seahorse Key. UF IFAS is offering this trip. Alternate weather days for the event are Wednesday and Thursday. The open house will go from 9 a.m. until 3...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Arc of Alachua County will be raising funds and awareness as part of the 24th Annual Bob Rose Golf Scramble. One hundred golfers will hit the course at Hawkstone Golf & Country Club. The $50,000 worth of proceeds from this event will benefit adult with developmental disabilities at The Arc.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a two year break due to the pandemic, the India Cultural and Education center welcomed all to Bo Diddley to experience the heritage, diversity and culture of India. Attendees and vendors traveled from all over the country to celebrate the traditions of India Fest. But...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The event kicked off at the Gainesville raceway and organizers say this is the largest nitro-motorcycle show in the last 12 years. AHDRA has eight races a year that open and close right here in Gainesville. Seventeen different classes of bikes race at the track. This...
Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Johnny Van Zant and his brother, former 38 Special star Donnie Van Zant, have teamed up on "Sweet Florida," a new campaign song for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. You can watch the song's video below. The Van Zant brothers, who were born and raised in Jacksonville, Fla.,...
