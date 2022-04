I discovered last weekend on the radio show and on Facebook that many people wonder if they missed the perfect time to start on my lawn fertilization schedule. Many seem to be confused when it comes to applications of products for the early green-up or of pre-emergent herbicides. While the schedule recommends those be applied February through March, some people only see or hear “February.” Don’t avoid jumping in on the schedule because of a misinterpreted tardiness. Remember the GardenLine Tenet, “It’s never too late to do the right thing” (NTLTDTRT) … a rule that can be applied to many more gardening practices than just my fertilization schedule.

GARDENING ・ 17 DAYS AGO