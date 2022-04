Gov. Mark Gordon has signed an executive order ending the state’s COVID-19 public health emergency, his office announced Monday. At the same time, Gordon signed a second order that his office said will allow working nurses time to get licensed in the state. “Wyoming has done a wonderful job in persevering through the pandemic,” he said in a statement. “The emergency is over, but people’s responsibility to one another is...

WYOMING STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO