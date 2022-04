FRANKLIN, W.Va. (WV News) — A West Virginia pastor plans to open his newest community center Easter weekend, WHSV reports. Pastor Jason Boggs first opened his church in Franklin, W.Va. four years ago, on Easter. The old Franklin Elementary School was purchased by Boggs in January and will house his new community center. The school had been out of operation for over 9 years, according to the report.

