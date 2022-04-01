Daily Rewind April 1st

It’s been a while since Valentin has been seen in Port Charles, but don’t worry, James Patrick Stuart is back at GENERAL HOSPITAL so the Cassadine will be back on screen before you know it! “After weeks of filming Disney’s new THE VILLAINS OF VALLEY VIEW, blessed to be back on the GH stage this week,” the actor tweeted. “Love that place. Amazing and gracious people who achieve the impossible all day long.” At the end of his tweet, Stuart tagged co-stars Finola Hughes (Anna), Cynthia Watros (Nina), and Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) as well as the soap’s executive producer Frank Valentini.
Comments / 0