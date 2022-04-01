ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Daily Rewind April 1st

rewind943.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1970, President Nixon signed a measure banning cigarette advertising...

rewind943.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

'Good Times' Actor Johnny Brown Dies At 84

Johnny Brown, known for his starring role as building superintendent Nathan Bookman on TV sitcom Good Times has died. According to TMZ, Brown's daughter Sharon Catherine Brown said the actor suddenly went into cardiac arrest and collapsed Wednesday while at his doctor's office in Los Angeles getting his pacemaker checked out at a routine appointment. He died later that day at the hospital.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Ingram
soapoperanetwork.com

What Happened to Sean Blakemore on ‘General Hospital’

If you tuned into the Monday, March 21 episode of “General Hospital” wherein Molly (Haley Pullos), TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Jordan (Tanisha Harper) had dinner at the Metro Court with Shawn as he was preparing to leave for an extended business trip you might have forgotten that Shawn’s portrayer, Sean Blakemore, recently announced he would be leaving the daytime drama series less than a year since returning on contract.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Rewind#Advertising#Television
Soaps In Depth

James Patrick Stuart Is Back at GENERAL HOSPITAL!

It’s been a while since Valentin has been seen in Port Charles, but don’t worry, James Patrick Stuart is back at GENERAL HOSPITAL so the Cassadine will be back on screen before you know it! “After weeks of filming Disney’s new THE VILLAINS OF VALLEY VIEW, blessed to be back on the GH stage this week,” the actor tweeted. “Love that place. Amazing and gracious people who achieve the impossible all day long.” At the end of his tweet, Stuart tagged co-stars Finola Hughes (Anna), Cynthia Watros (Nina), and Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) as well as the soap’s executive producer Frank Valentini.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Who's Who in Julia on HBO Max

Julia is the new HBO Max comedy series from creator Daniel Goldfarb (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and just like the 2009 bifurcated biopic (Julie & Julia), it's named after its subject — the great chef and TV personality Julia Child. Her life and career are certainly fascinating enough to warrant it, although it remains to be seen whether the new series can manage to qualitatively separate itself from a film that starred Meryl Streep. The TV series will get more space to tell the fascinating story of Child's TV series The French Chef, however, and that could be all kinds of fun.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
General Hospital
Deadline

Taraji P. Henson To Star In Adaptation Of Alessandro Camon’s ‘Time Alone’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominated multi-hyphenate Taraji P. Henson is set to star in Time Alone, adapted from Alessandro Camon’s award-winning play, with Camon slated to direct. Being the Ricardo producer Todd Black will produce along with Suzanne Warren. Emanuele Moretti’s Motus Studios will Finance with Oakhurst Entertainment’s Jai Khanna and Marina Grasic. Verve Ventures and Motus will co-represent domestic rights. “I launched TPH Entertainment because I’m deeply invested in finding projects that challenge audiences to think differently and offer new perspectives.” Said Henson. “With Time Alone, Alessandro Camon’s unique outlook on social injustices and a fractured...
MOVIES
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
ClutchPoints

New To Netflix This Weekend (March 18-20)

We’re getting some good shows new to Netflix this weekend, so be sure to check out these shows for your break these following days. Among these is a show about a murder mystery, while the other dramatizes the struggles of a violent, drug-filled life in inner London. Here are the shows new to Netflix this weekend of March 18 to 20.
TV & VIDEOS
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

Catherine Tate's Hard Cell receives first-look trailer on Netflix

Catherine Tate's latest Netflix comedy series Hard Cell has unveiled a first-look trailer. The show will be released with six 30-minute episodes on April 22 and in classic Tate fashion, she plays a host of eccentric characters based in a fictional women's prison, HMP Woldsley. The mockumentary-style comedy includes Tate...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
WPRI

Rhode Show Rewind time

It was another great week on the show. From St. Patrick’s Day Shenanigans to fun guests, great food, and so much more, here’s a look back at some of the highlights with the Rhode Show Rewind!. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The...
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

17 New TV Shows to Watch in April 2022

Click here to read the full article. Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and others have a lengthy slate of new and returning TV shows debuting in April 2022. Returning shows include HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” for season two, which follows Kaley Cuoco’s Cassie as she is newly sober and working as a CIA asset in Los Angeles. Netflix’s “Ozark” is also coming back with part two of its final season, picking up after Julia Garner’s Ruth declares her revenge against the Navarro drug cartel.More from WWDPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy