Yara resumes ammonia production in Italy and France

OSLO, April 1 (Reuters) - Norway’s Yara, one of the world’s largest fertiliser makers, has this week begun to restart ammonia production at its sites in Ferrara, Italy and Le Havre, France, Chief Executive Svein Tore Holsether told Reuters on Friday.

The two sites have a combined annual capacity of 1 million tonnes of ammonia and 0.9 million tonnes of urea fertiliser. (Reporting by Nora Buli, writing by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Related
Fortune

Gas in Germany, flour in Greece, sunflower oil in Spain: European countries take steps towards rationing as the war in Ukraine adds to the global supply crunch

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has threatened the supply of critical commodities in Europe and thrown global supply chains, which were already struggling amid COVID-19, into complete chaos.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Sweden gives qualified go-ahead for northern Kallak iron ore mine

STOCKHOLM, March 22 (Reuters) - Sweden's government gave a qualified green light on Tuesday to Britain's Beowulf Mining (BEM.L) to proceed with plans for an iron ore mine in the far north that has been opposed by indigenous people over its environmental impact. Beowulf can now start economic and environmental...
WORLD
The Next Web

Germany sticks it to Russia by offering a €9 monthly public transport ticket

In an effort to reduce its reliance on Russian oil, the German government is slashing the cost of public transport for residents. In summer 2022, people living in Germany can get a monthly public transport ticket for only €9 euros per month — a tenth of its usual price. The ticket will be offered for three months and will be called “9 for 90”.
TRAFFIC
France
Norway
Economy
Europe
Industry
The Conversation U.S.

Ukrainian refugees are welcomed with open arms – not so with people fleeing other war-torn countries

Across Europe, countries are preparing for the 4 million to 7 million Ukrainian refugees who will likely flee the Russian invasion of their country. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke for many European leaders when she proclaimed, “Everyone who has to flee Putin’s bombs will be welcomed with open arms.” Some European commentators on Western media have described Ukrainian refugees as being “civilized,” “middle class” and “prosperous,” and different from those from “third world nations.” A few European politicians have also stressed that Ukrainian refugees are qualitatively superior by virtue of their race and religion to those from countries in...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Ukraine: Couple hire hotel in Poland to house refugees

A couple has rented out an entire hotel to house Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion. Jakub and Gosia Golata, from Barrow upon Humber, Lincolnshire, emigrated to the UK in 2004 but have returned to Poland to aid humanitarian efforts. Mr Golata started by driving refugees in a minibus to...
HOMELESS
Reuters

Germany's Scholz invites G7 leaders to summit next Thursday

BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has invited leaders from the Group of Seven economic powers to a summit next Thursday in Brussels, a government spokesperson said on Friday. "The meeting is embedded in the NATO summit and the European Council," the spokesperson told a regular government...
POLITICS
Reuters

Italy reports 75,616 coronavirus cases on Friday, 146 deaths

ROME, March 25 (Reuters) - Italy reported 75,616 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 81,811 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 146 from 182. Italy has registered 158,582 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll...
WORLD
Reuters

On the Ukraine refugee crisis, watch Canada

TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Canada offers Western countries a path towards handling the fallout from the Ukraine refugee crisis. The country that claims to be the world’s second-largest Ukrainian diaspora has taken a firm stance by offering assistance to those fleeing war after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. If Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s policies prove successful, the country could pave the way for others to follow.
WORLD
Reuters

Germany reports record COVID-19 incidence before easing curbs

BERLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - Germany reported a record high seven-day incidence of the coronavirus on Tuesday, just days before the planned easing of restrictions. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) registered 198,888 new infections, that is 42,000 higher than a week ago, bringing the total number of infections to more than 17.4 million.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Italy's Draghi Says Europe Must Increase Its Chip Production

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi said it was a priority for European countries to increase production of computer chips as part of a wider effort aimed at strengthening the bloc's economy and protecting key industries. "The shortage of semiconductors - essential for many strategic industries such as...
ECONOMY
Reuters

France's TotalEnergies to stop buying fuel and fuel products from Russia

PARIS, March 22 (Reuters) - French oil major TotalEnergies said in a statement on Tuesday that it would no longer buy Russian oil and petroleum products. It also said that it would ensure strict compliance with European sanctions against Russia, current and future, whatever the consequences for the management of its assets in Russia. (Reporting by GV De Clercq. Editing by Jane Merriman)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Netherlands scraps pre-departure Covid tests

As of today, the Netherlands has scrapped its pre-travel test requirement for visitors, regardless of vaccination status.“From 23 March all travellers from the UK to the Netherlands will not require a negative pre-departure test for travel to the Netherlands, regardless of their vaccination status,” reads the latest advice from the Foreign Office.Previously, vaccinated visitors had to show a negative antigen or PCR test result prior to departure, while unvaccinated Brits needed a special exemption in order to visit.However, rules appear to remain in place dictating that only vaccinated visitors can enter the Netherlands from the UK, as it has a...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

