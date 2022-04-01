Yara resumes ammonia production in Italy and France

OSLO, April 1 (Reuters) - Norway’s Yara, one of the world’s largest fertiliser makers, has this week begun to restart ammonia production at its sites in Ferrara, Italy and Le Havre, France, Chief Executive Svein Tore Holsether told Reuters on Friday.

The two sites have a combined annual capacity of 1 million tonnes of ammonia and 0.9 million tonnes of urea fertiliser. (Reporting by Nora Buli, writing by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)