Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Grand Lake Hornets are on a five-game win streak and ranked as the No. 1 team in Class 5A. Senior pitcher Devin David is leading the swarm. “I feel like our pitching staff has been pretty great this year and we’ve been getting the job done on the mound throwing a lot of strikes and getting batters out. Tough hitters, and the bats have been helping us out to behind the pitching staff.”

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO