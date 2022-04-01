ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

How Big Is New York Compared to Other Countries?

By Traci Taylor
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ah, the great state of New York. We might not be the largest state in the United States, but we sure are a mighty bunch of people who are larger than life....

24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in New York Compare to the Nation

The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 78,891,000 confirmed cases of the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KISS 104.1

Some Parts of New York Show COVID Uptick

As the Centers for Disease Control is recommending additional COVID-19 booster shots for adults over the age of 50 who received an initial Moderna or Pfizer booster shot at least four months ago and certain immunocompromised individuals, the importance of being vaccinated is being underscored by an uptick in cases in New York.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
State
New York State
inputmag.com

Amazon paid anti-union consultants $3K per day

Amazon is terrified of workers’ recent unionization efforts, and is willing to open up their wallets to derail growing labor momentum. According to recent financial filings with the U.S. Department of Labor and detailed by The Huffington Post, the world’s third largest company spent roughly $4.3 million last year on consultants dedicated solely to union busting in warehouse locations like Bessemer, Alabama, and Staten Island, New York. In some cases, Amazon’s hired help were paid upwards of $3,200 per day.
BESSEMER, AL
News Break
Politics
Power 93.7 WBLK

Seneca Nation Gambling Settlement Will Benefit Western New York

A settlement between New York State and the Seneca Nation over a gambling compact dispute will bring millions of dollars to Western New York. Yesterday New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state has received the payment from its settlement with the Seneca Nation and that since most of the money was raised in Western New York, that money will be returned to the area.
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

New York City skyscraper with malfunctioning elevators described by tenants as ‘hell’

A 59-storey skyscraper in the financial district of Manhattan, previously a sought-after residential building that boasted luxury amenities and some rent-stablised units, has become anything but a desired place to call home, as more than a dozen residents complained to the New York Times that the building’s malfunctioning elevators have made it more of a “high-rise hell”.Since late fall, New York City tenants living in the 750 apartment units at 20 Exchange Place have been caught up in an engineering and electrical maelstrom that has led to near daily elevator outages, sometimes lasting for hours, and making it near impossible...
POLITICS
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
