ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Pakistan's Leader Imran Khan Faces a No-Confidence Vote. The Result Might Be Felt Much Further Afield

By Hasan Ali / Islamabad
TIME
TIME
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zavOg_0ewKQiQT00

Pakistan’s prime minister, Imran Khan, is on the verge of being ousted in a vote of no confidence after more than three years in power.

Accusing the 69-year-old former cricket star of economic mismanagement and rights abuses, the opposition has spent weeks persuading Khan’s coalition partners to defect and has seemingly done enough ahead of the vote on Apr. 3. In a raucous session of the National Assembly on Thursday, lawmakers appeared to have formed a bloc of 172—sufficient to topple the government—and confidently took group photographs of what they regarded as a watershed moment.

While the problem of corruption in Pakistani society is well documented , much of the political hostility toward Khan stems from his use of the issue to quash rivals , detaining them on trumped up charges. Marriyum Aurangzeb, information secretary for the opposition Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), accuses Khan of using a “false corruption narrative” to consolidate his grip on power.

When Khan took office, “Everybody in our party was thrown in jail, every day we used to wait for the news of who was next,” Aurangzeb says. “He went after the media, he went after business people, he went after the opposition, every party, and he thought that by putting everyone in jail he would be successful.”

Dr. Nida Kirmani, associate professor of sociology at the Lahore University of Management Sciences, confirms that while Khan’s anti-graft posturing taps into “legitimate public frustration,” its scope is limited because it is used to attack political opponents. “This narrative has been a trope of populist leaders to gain support, but their analysis and diagnosis is superficial,” she tells TIME.

Read More: What Pakistan Gains from the Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan

The reverberations of Khan’s likely removal will be felt much further afield than Islamabad, however. A strident critic of the West, the prime minister has made anti-Americanism a part of his political persona, infamously accusing the U.S., in 2020, of “martyring” Osama bin Laden. After the fall of Kabul in August last year, he endorsed the Taliban takeover and remarked that the people of Afghanistan, in defeating the U.S., had “broken the shackles of slavery.”

More recently, Khan arrived in Moscow for an official visit on the day that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine , drawing attention to the Kremlin’s evolving relationship with Islamabad, which has adopted a neutral position in the conflict.

Pakistan’s opposition, on the other hand, has deep misgivings about Khan’s collision course with Washington and can be expected to reset the relationship if Khan is ousted. “The need of the hour is to repair our relations with America diplomatically,” says Sartaj Aziz, who was adviser to the prime minister on foreign affairs from 2013 to 2017.

At stake in Sunday’s vote is thus the geopolitical direction of one of the world’s nine nuclear powers, at a time when war in Ukraine has sent global tensions soaring and brought alliances under scrutiny. Ahsan Iqbal, who served as interior minister before Khan took office, says the incumbent has badly miscalculated over the conflict in Europe.

“He should have at least said that we do not support this invasion, we want international forums to play their role, and Russia should show restraint and negotiate a settlement,” Iqbal tells TIME. “But what this government chose [was] not to take any position and I think that was a big blunder.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BuIkP_0ewKQiQT00
Supporters of the Pakistan Democratic Movement of opposition parties rally in advance of a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Pakistan on Mar. 28, 2022. Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Could Imran Khan make a political comeback?

For Shirin Mazari, who serves as human rights minister in Khan’s cabinet, the ouster of Khan will have grave consequences for Pakistan’s future. “If the likes of the PMLN and PPP [Pakistan People’s Party] come back to power,” she says, “we will see more corruption and a return to a servile foreign policy that has cost us dearly in terms of lives lost and compromises on critical issues.”

Faced with the greatest challenge of his political career, Khan himself is falling back on a favorite tactic: accusing foreign powers of plotting with his opponents in retaliation for his refusal to do Western bidding. At the center of his counterattack is a mysterious diplomatic cable sent by Pakistan’s then ambassador to the U.S., Asad Majeed Khan.

The missive, which has not been made public, purportedly relays a State Department assessment that Pakistan-U.S. relations have deteriorated under Khan and that a restoration of cordial ties would depend on his removal. The prime minister says this is evidence of a Washington-backed conspiracy to oust him. The State Department has denied the allegation.

Maleeha Lodhi, who served as Pakistan’s envoy to Washington from 1999 to 2002, says the idea that the Biden administration is involved in trying to remove the prime minister is an absurdity. “This is little more than a political ploy by a beleaguered government that has no basis in fact,” she says.

Former foreign affairs adviser Aziz floats the possibility that Khan is looking to the future. “My own view is that he is building a narrative to use in the next election,” he tells TIME, accusing Khan of whipping up anti-American sentiment “for his own political end.”

Read More: Pakistan, India and the Trap of Extremism

In a televised address to the nation on Thursday, Khan solemnly announced that Pakistan was at a crossroads. “This Sunday, the country will discover its fate. Will it continue with the same policy of slavery, with the same corrupt people?” he asked, before promising to fight until the last to foil the “international plot” to remove him.

Leaving abuses of power and conspiracy theories aside, simple pocketbook issues are explanation enough for Khan’s decline, say his political opponents.

“There’s been such a huge rise in inflationary pressure and macroeconomic imbalances that the ordinary person in Pakistan is struggling,” says Sherry Rehman, a Pakistani senator. “Staples like cooking oil, vegetables, meat, gasoline—all of these things have become very sharply priced, and it’s been a very harrowing time for the Pakistani people.”

If Khan loses the no-confidence vote, supporters are confident he will be returned to power in the next general election, which must be held no later than Oct. 12, 2023.

Others, like Shahid Khaqan, who preceded Khan as prime minister, are not so sure.

“He has a legacy of basically nothing,” Khaqan tells TIME. “Did he do anything to ensure posterity? No. Did he do anything to improve the system? No. So I don’t think history will judge him very well. He’ll be another footnote—just another footnote.”

Comments / 2

Check out more stories from
TIME
TIME

56K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

10M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Revealed: Putin sent 'several' submarines each capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin sent 'several' submarines into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over its invasion of Ukraine, it has been revealed. British navy chiefs believe Russia's decision to move the submarines, which are capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles each, was an act of 'posturing' rather than an all-out threat.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ahsan Iqbal
Person
Imran Khan
Telegraph

Captured Russian soldiers: We will be ‘dead’ if we are sent back home

Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces have said they will be “dead” if they return home, where they will be regarded as failures and killed. Captured troops - who have been filmed in breach of the Geneva Convention - have begged not to be sent back to Russia, fearing they will be shot by their own people.
MILITARY
San Francisco Chronicle

Ukraine just suffered an unheralded casualty in its war with Russia

As I write this, Russian troops reportedly are moving north through the Odessa oblast, or region, toward the river Kodyma, along which sits a town called Balta. This is not new territory for Balta, which like much of Ukraine has been contested over centuries of wars. But in recent years, Balta has actually broken a lot of new ground, at least when it comes to the practice of citizen-centered democracy. In 2016, Balta adopted participatory budgeting, an innovative process — originated in Brazil — in which citizens rather than officials determine their local budget. Balta also gave its young people their own governing council and a decision-making process to influence local policies.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan People#History Of Pakistan#The National Assembly#Pakistani#Pakistan Muslim League
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Putin's warning to 'traitors' sends chilling message

March 16 (Reuters) - Graffiti warnings daubed on the doors of activists in Moscow. A food blogger threatened with up to 15 years in jail for "discrediting" Russia's army. A call to sack a senior former official for "treachery" for opposing the war in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin issued a...
POLITICS
Radar Online.com

Spies Believe Vladimir Putin's 'Increasingly Erratic' Behavior Is Caused By Him 'Roiding Out' From Steroid Cancer Treatment

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly suffering from brain disorder caused by dementia, Parkinson’s disease or ‘roid rage’ resulting from steroid treatment for cancer. Article continues below advertisement. Sources close to the Kremlin believe there is a physiological explanation for the Russian president’s seemingly erratic decision to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
PPP
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
Interesting Engineering

The U.S. is reportedly planning on sending captured Soviet-era tech to Ukraine

In a recent Whitehouse press release, it has been announced that various Soviet-era anti-aircraft defense systems acquired by the United States over the years are to be gifted to Ukrainian military forces to aid in their fight to defend their country. First reported by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), these systems were initially captured by the United States through a variety of means for intelligence analysis and training purposes.
MILITARY
TIME

TIME

56K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy