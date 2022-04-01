ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes

By Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Mirror
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Department of Transportation today...

smmirror.com

Comments / 1

Related
freightwaves.com

Park and pray: More delivery drivers park illegally amid curb congestion

Last-mile delivery has a parking problem, and it is hurting efficiency, raising costs and ultimately hurting the ability to attract new drivers. Just 7.5% of drivers surveyed by curb management company Automotus said they are always able to find parking at the curb upon arrival, and 25% spend between four and seven minutes searching for a spot.
TRAFFIC
Dayton Daily News

Moraine to crack down on illegal parking on city streets

MORAINE ― Parking certain types of vehicles in Moraine will now get you ticketed. The city recently updated its on-street parking ordinances to reflect several changes that went into effect Sunday to address safety and property damage concerns, according to officials. Among the changes is an ordinance specifying that...
MORAINE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Now

Crash involving a semi and school bus on Hwy. 58 closes lanes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus and big rig westbound highway 58 Wednesday morning. CHP said three lanes were blocked for about an hour. No information on injuries has been provided.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
San Francisco Examiner

As Van Ness bus lane finally opens, S.F. plans another for Geary

With the long-delayed Van Ness bus rapid transit line slated to open Friday, The City is finalizing plans for yet another major bus project — this time on Geary Street and not nearly as arduous or expensive. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) is seeking feedback on a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WFMZ-TV Online

City Council cuts back hours of parking meter enforcement in Reading

READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday night to adopt an ordinance to limit the hours of parking meter enforcement after public outcry over excessive enforcement during entertainment events at the Santander Arena & Performing Arts Center. The decision limits enforcement to Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m....
READING, PA
NBC Los Angeles

Car Crashes Into Parked Car, Utility Pole in Malibu

Pacific Coast Highway was closed Monday morning at Rambla Vista after a vehicle driven by someone suspected of DUI crashed into a parked car, flipped and knocked down a utility pole, authorities said. The crash occurred just after midnight, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department which did not...
MALIBU, CA
NorthEast Times

No need for bus-only lanes

SEPTA has recently claimed that its “engagement” efforts for its “Bus Revolution” project showed that “people strongly support bus only lanes” on Roosevelt Boulevard and other roads in Northeast Philadelphia. “Opportunities” identified by SEPTA’s public outreach include “Rapid Bus improvements, including [public] transit priority measures” on major roads like “Frankford Avenue, Roosevelt Boulevard, Castor Avenue, Bustleton Avenue, and Cottman Avenue.” According to SEPTA, “transit priority measures” are exclusive bus-only travel lanes, bus-only turn lanes and systems allowing buses to control nearby traffic signals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorTrend Magazine

Uber and Lyft Rides Could Soon Get a Lot More Entertaining

Tired of watching videos on your little phone screen while your Uber or Lyft sits in traffic? All that looking down make you car sick? What if your ride had an onboard entertainment system like a commercial airline, except with high-speed internet access? Aftermarket startup IVEE wants to give you more entertainment options on your next ride with a universal rear seat entertainment system.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy