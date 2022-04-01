ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IAEA's Grossi says will head mission to Chernobyl as soon as possible

 10 hours ago
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi attends a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Antalya, Turkey March 10, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

VIENNA, April 1 (Reuters) - U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will lead a mission to Chernobyl as soon as possible, he said on Friday, after Ukraine said Russian troops had left the radioactive waste facilities there though some remained nearby.

"I will head an (IAEA) assistance and support mission to (Chernobyl) as soon as possible. It will be the first in a series of such nuclear safety and security missions to #Ukraine," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Grossi said on Twitter. He is due to hold a news conference at 1230 GMT. read more

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

