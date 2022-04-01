ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Alert: Pope asks forgiveness of Indigenous for 'deplorable' Canadian residential school abuses

 2 days ago

VATICAN CITY (AP) —...

Complex

Pope Meets With Métis Residential School Survivors But Doesn’t Apologize

While Métis individuals called a recent meeting at the Vatican “comfortable,” Pope Francis has refrained from apologizing about government-funded residential schools run by the Catholic Church. While meeting with survivors of church-run residential schools at the Vatican early Monday morning, the Pope listened intently as three Métis...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

In the name of God, I ask you, stop this massacre': Pope Francis condemns 'barbarianism' of killing of children and civilians in Ukraine as he pleads with Russia to halt attacks 'before cities are reduced to cemeteries'

The Pope has said the bombings of children's hospitals and civilian targets in the Russian invasion of Ukraine are 'barbaric' and have 'no valid strategic reason'. The 85-year-old said Ukrainians are being massacred and that he is 'begging for an end to the war', in his Sunday address at the Vatican.
RELIGION
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Black Texas woman wins $90,000 settlement from former high school teacher after claiming she was harassed over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance when she branded it racist

A black Texas woman won a $90,000 settlement from her former high school teacher after she claimed educators harassed her over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance because she branded it as racist. Mari Leigh Oliver, 22, claimed she was bullied after making her stand and sued...
SOCIETY
WOWK

Pope releases Vatican reform, gives weight to fighting abuse

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis released his long-awaited reform program of the Holy See bureaucracy on Saturday that envisages greater decision-making roles for the laity and gives new institutional weight to efforts to fight clerical sex abuse. The 54-page text, titled “Praedicate Evanglium,” or “Proclaiming the Gospel,” replaces the...
RELIGION
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Pope's peace prayer for Ukraine recalls ancient prophesy

Pope Francis is presiding Friday over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal, in 1917. Francis has invited bishops, priests and ordinary faithful around the world to join him in the consecration prayer Friday afternoon. And to hammer home its universal nature, the Vatican has translated the text of the prayer into three dozen languages. Retired Pope Benedict XVI plans to participate and an envoy of Francis is celebrating a simultaneous Mass...
RELIGION
NBC News

Ukrainians fleeing war take refuge in the mountains

​​As Ukrainians rush to escape relentless Russian attacks, some are seeking shelter in the Carpathian Mountains – a region that has been a refuge for people fleeing war for centuries. While nowhere in Ukraine feels completely safe, a mother tells NBC News' Molly Hunter that her family is "blessed" to have the support of the people of Volovets.March 21, 2022.
POLITICS
The Independent

Duke of York’s daughter named in High Court litigation

The Duke of York’s daughter Beatrice has featured in evidence given to a judge overseeing a High Court financial dispute between an elderly Turkish woman and a former banker.Princess Beatrice has been named in an affidavit given by Nebahat Isbilen, who is in her 70s, and has sued Selman Turk, a Turkish businessman based in London.A judge overseeing the dispute has been told that the  Duke of York was allegedly paid £750,000 for “assistance” he provided “in relation” to Mrs Isbilen’s passport.Both the duke and his ex-wife Sarah have been named in a recent ruling on the case by deputy...
POLITICS
Reuters

Pope approved payment for Vatican to exit botched deal, court told

VATICAN CITY, March 30 (Reuters) - A defendant at a Vatican trial testified on Wednesday that superiors including Pope Francis approved a $15 million settlement to get the Vatican out of a botched London real estate deal to avoid a total loss. Testifying for more than four hours, Monsignor Mauro...
WORLD
Chattanooga Daily News

Fourth-year medical student, transgender rights activist, bragged on social media that she intentionally injured a patient after he mocked her for wearing a pronoun pin

The fourth-year medical student, who is also a transgender rights activist, shared on her social media account that she intentionally injured a patient after they reportedly mocked her for wearing a pronoun pin. The student tweeted that she purposefully missed his vein so he had to get stuck twice. The medical school released a statement and said that the student’s tweet does not reflect how the school treats patients and provides patient care. It remains unclear if any disciplinary action has been taken against the student.
SOCIETY
BBC

Meeting with Pope a 'stepping stone' towards reconciliation

A delegation of indigenous Canadians is at the Vatican this week in search of an elusive apology from the Catholic Church for its role in the operation of the country's residential school system. The visit, briefly postponed by the pandemic, will be the first time Pope Francis hears directly from...
RELIGION
Reuters

Haiti protesters burn plane belonging to U.S. missionary group

PORT-AU-PRINCE, March 29 (Reuters) - Haitian demonstrators protesting against crime in the city of Les Cayes on Tuesday burned a plane belonging to U.S. missionary group Agape Flights, according to local media reports and an Agape spokeswoman. The protesters entered the local airport in Les Cayes even though police fired...
PROTESTS
AFP

Sri Lanka leader offers to share power as protests mount

Sri Lanka's president offered to share power with the opposition on Monday as protests escalated across the country demanding his resignation over worsening shortages of food, fuel and medicines. The South Asian island nation is in the grip of unprecedented food and fuel shortages along with record inflation and crippling power cuts, with no sign of an end to the economic woes.
The Associated Press

Testimony: Pope approved Vatican payout for London property

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis allegedly authorized negotiating an exit strategy for a key figure in the Vatican’s bungled London real estate investment and was so satisfied with the outcome that he paid for a celebratory dinner at a fancy Roman fish restaurant the night the 15-million- euro payout closed, a defendant in the Vatican’s extortion trial testified Wednesday.
WORLD

