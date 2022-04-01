State reapportionment pits two sitting Hawaii senators against each other

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin announced on Friday that she is running for Congress, seeking to fill the state's lone US House seat after the death of longtime Rep. Don Young. Palin, the Republican vice presidential nominee in 2008 and a conservative firebrand who helped stoke the anti-establishment sentiment that has engulfed the party since she ran alongside the late Sen. John McCain years ago, said in a statement that she planned to "honor" the nearly five decades Young served in Congress by "offering myself up in the name of service to the state he loved and fought for."

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO