ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

State reapportionment pits two sitting Hawaii senators against each other

KITV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Sen. Lorriane Inouye has announced her candidacy for...

www.kitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

U.S. House bill spurs excitement among Hawaii's marijuana industry

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- At Hawaiian Ethos on the Big Island, their cannabis crop goes from farm to store. But right now, they can only sell medicinal marijuana, something they say is a huge missed opportunity with Hawaii sitting on a green gold mine. "Hawaii has a long history that goes...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Supreme Court rejects reapportionment lawsuit: West Hawaii gets another House seat

By Nancy Cook Lauer West Hawaii Today ncook-lauer@westhawaiitoday.com | Thursday, March 17, 2022, 12:05 a.m. A divided Hawaii Supreme Court made quick work Wednesday denying a citizen petition that challenged state political maps drawn by the Reapportionment Commission and lifting a stay on candidate qualifying for the state Legislature and U.S. House.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii considers 4-day work weeks for state employees

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A long weekend is something a lot of us might jump at, and some state lawmakers want to see a 4-day week become the norm in Hawaii. "Having flexible work schedules where employees have the ability to work four days rather than five or have more flexible hours over the five days can provide huge benefits for quality of life," said State Sen. Chris Lee (D - Kailua/Waimanalo).
HAWAII STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Hawaii Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 216,767,955 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.3% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State
KITV.com

Sarah Palin announces run for Congress in Alaska

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin announced on Friday that she is running for Congress, seeking to fill the state's lone US House seat after the death of longtime Rep. Don Young. Palin, the Republican vice presidential nominee in 2008 and a conservative firebrand who helped stoke the anti-establishment sentiment that has engulfed the party since she ran alongside the late Sen. John McCain years ago, said in a statement that she planned to "honor" the nearly five decades Young served in Congress by "offering myself up in the name of service to the state he loved and fought for."
ALASKA STATE
KITV.com

Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami files official papers to run for reelection

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami filed official papers Wednesday to run for re-election. Kawakami has served as Kauai mayor since December 2018. A significant portion of his tenure has occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kawakami said that he never would have imagined the additional responsibility that came...
KAUAI COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy