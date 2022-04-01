New Hampshire Bulletin: Hospitalizations, Parking, and Abortion

WINDHAM, N.H. (CBS) — Spring is here, and that means bears are coming out of hibernation. One was spotted on the hunt for birdseed on Range Road in Windham, New Hampshire. Police there are reminding residents that bears will be out and about – and they are ready to feast. “Bears are coming out of hibernation and are very hungry after their long winter’s nap,” Windham police said in a Facebook post. They say if you see a bear, keep people and pets inside and wait for it to leave. Sick and injured animals can be reported to New Hampshire Fish & Game at (603) 868-1095.

WINDHAM, NH ・ 11 DAYS AGO