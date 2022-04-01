ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Austin cyclist OK after being hit by car that sped off

By Monica Madden
cw39.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man’s evening bike ride almost turned deadly, after video shows a car hitting the cyclist on Riverside Drive and then speeding off. A video captured by a bystander shows cyclist Nick Gardiner riding in front of the Long Center, when a car appearing to change lanes...

