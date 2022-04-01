ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview’s Shooter Is Still At Large

easttexasradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Longview Police Dept. has identified Jared Scott Sobey, 37, as the...

easttexasradio.com

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Documents: Longview homicide victim recorded own shooting

A man who died in a March 19 homicide on East Nelson Street in Longview recorded his shooting on his mobile phone. Michael Lee Ralston, 49, was arrested on a charge of murder in the death of 44-year-old Eric Matthew Wynns of Longview. He also was charged with aggravated assault, accused of using a knife to injure Johnathan Dillard. Dillard was identified as Wynns’ brother and roommate in an affidavit an officer wrote to obtain a warrant for Ralston’s arrest in relation to Wynn’s death. Another officer wrote a similar report in relation to Dillard’s injuries.
LONGVIEW, TX
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
KTAL

1 wounded, Natchitoches police searching for shooter

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches police are investigating after a shooting left one person hospitalized Tuesday night. Around 9:09 p.m., police received a shots fired call to the area around Alaska St. Officers found a person with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Old Robeline Rd. The...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KSLA

Footage of fire at Golden Corral

Many LSU Health students made a “bald” move on Thursday, March 17. It’s annual Geaux Bald Shave Day!. Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The film is scheduled to be finished by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Veterinarian Convicted of Murdering Her Husband to be Featured on National TV Show

SAN ANGELO, TX – The woman who was convicted of murdering her husband and dumping his body in a stock tank outside of San Angelo will be speaking publicly for the first time this Friday during an episode of the TV show 20/20 on ABC. The show will tell the story of husband and wife; Michael Severance and Wendi Mae Davidson. Michael was born in Maine but left to join the Air Force. During his time he served five tours and earned the rank of staff sergeant. Following his tours of duty he was sent to West Texas where he served  at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene. Wendi was born in and raised…
SAN ANGELO, TX
#Shooting#Kevin Mitchell#The Longview Police Dept
KSST Radio

4 Women, 1 Man Arrested Following Assault At South Broadway Street Convenience Store

Four women and one man were arrested late last night following an assault at a South Broadway Street convenience store, according to arrest reports. Communications operators just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, dispatched Sulphur Springs Police Officers Zachary Davis and Dustin Green to search for a group of females reported to have been involved in an assault at Joe’s convenience store on South Broadway Street. The suspected were reportedly seen leaving the parking lot in a maroon Ford Explorer.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Corpus Christi searching for missing 29-year-old

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a woman last heard from in 2021. Police are looking for Toni Moore, 29. Moore was reported missing by family on Jan. 25, 2022. She was last heard of on Oct. 5, 2021. The 29-year-old is said to be 5 feet, 5 […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KWTX

12 arrested in Operation Tormenta de Arena in West Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KWTX) - DEA agents along with local law enforcement partners have arrested 12 alleged drug traffickers Wednesday in Lubbock, Brownfield and Lamesa. During Operation Tormenta de Arena (“Sandstorm”), authorities also seized roughly 27 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, U.S. currencyand two firearms, including one that had been stolen.
LUBBOCK, TX
KSLA

Man found lying on ground outside his home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds; arrest made

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Texarkana, Ark. police are investigating a shooting. It happened at around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 30. Authorities say a man was shot outside his home in the 700 block of Artesian Street. When officers got there, they say they found the victim lying on the ground bleeding, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
TEXARKANA, AR
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed in Shooting at Dallas Raising Cane's Restaurant: Police

One person is dead after a shooting at a Raising Cane's in Dallas on Thursday night, police said. According to police, the incident occurred at 8150 South Hampton Road at approximately 10:40 p.m. Police said two suspects shot the victim multiple times in front of the entrance as they were...
DALLAS, TX
UPI News

9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash

March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The casualties included six students and their coach, as well...
ACCIDENTS

