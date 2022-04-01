Longview’s Shooter Is Still At Large

A man who died in a March 19 homicide on East Nelson Street in Longview recorded his shooting on his mobile phone. Michael Lee Ralston, 49, was arrested on a charge of murder in the death of 44-year-old Eric Matthew Wynns of Longview. He also was charged with aggravated assault, accused of using a knife to injure Johnathan Dillard. Dillard was identified as Wynns’ brother and roommate in an affidavit an officer wrote to obtain a warrant for Ralston’s arrest in relation to Wynn’s death. Another officer wrote a similar report in relation to Dillard’s injuries.
