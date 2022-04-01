ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chernobyl scientists accused looters of stealing radioactive material from labs there

By Marianne Guenot
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTjBD_0ewKODty00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fTu5A_0ewKODty00
Maxar satellite imagery closeup of Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine on March 10, 2022, while Russia was occupying the area/

Maxar Technologies via G

  • Looters took advantage of the Russian invasion of Chernobyl to pillage a nuclear lab, scientists said.
  • They said radioactive waste and materials used for calibration were taken.
  • The consequences of Russia's invasion of the Chernobyl exclusion zone are only starting to emerge.

A radiation monitoring lab near the Chernobyl nuclear site was looted during the Russian invasion, Ukrainian scientists from the Institute for Safety Problems of Nuclear Power Plants (ISPNPP) told news outlets over the past week.

The consequences of the Russian invasion of the exclusion zone around the decommissioned nuclear power plant are still emerging after its forces withdrew and allowed Ukraine to recapture the area.

Chernobyl was the site of the world's worst-ever nuclear disaster in 1986. It is also not far from Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, and was an early target in the Russian invasion.

Anatolii Nosovskyi, director of the ISPNPP in Kyiv, told Science that looters apparently took off with radioactive isotopes used to calibrate instruments, as well as nuclear waste left over from the 1986 nuclear accident.

He did not say who could have taken it.

An unnamed source from the ISPNPP told New Scientist that the scientists had been pushed out of the labs in the town of Chernobyl, about seven miles south of the site of the main reactors, when the Russian troops took control of the area.

The ISPNPP sources said that the material could be used to make a "dirty bomb," a weapon that combines radioactive material with an explosive device to scatter contamination over a large area.

Unlike nuclear weapons, a "dirty bomb" does not cause a nuclear explosion. They are not thought to pose an immediate threat to health, but could be used by terrorist groups to cause panic.

Russia has accused Ukraine of seeking to make a dirty bomb , without any evidence. Unfounded allegations that Ukraine is trying to develop nuclear weapons formed part of Russia's justification for invading.

Bruno Merk, a nuclear expert at the University of Liverpool in the UK told New Scientist the materials could not be used to create a nuclear weapon. That would require plutonium or uranium, neither of which are likely to be in that kind of lab.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XqX7B_0ewKODty00
The metal structure, officially known as the New Safe Confinement, built over reactor 4 of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant on July 10, 2019.

Pyotr Sivkov/TASS/Getty Images

Ukraine on Thursday confirmed reports that Russian soldiers were leaving Chernobyl, 36 days after they moved into the exclusion zone.

The troops "looted" the Chernobyl nuclear power plant before they left, the Ukrainian military said Friday in a tweet . They took "lab equipment, and radiation," per the tweet.

The power plant has long been inactive but is still undergoing extensive work to fully decommission and decontaminate the site.

Ukrainian staff working at the decommissioned nuclear power plant in Chernobyl were subjected to grueling working conditions during the occupation of the site by Russian troops, forcing some to stay on-site for almost a month before they were allowed to be relieved by volunteer co-workers.

The invasion also disturbed radioactive dust, raising the level of radiation around the site .

According to Chernobyl site workers, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, Russian troops drove armored vehicles through the Red Forest, the most contaminated zone in the area around the site of the nuclear accident. Per the workers, the Russian troops were unprotected at the time.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CDwcw_0ewKODty00
A sign warns of radiation at the "red forest" near the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant on September 29, 2015.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The International Atomic Energy Agency also launched an investigation of claims that troops were exposed to unhealthy levels of contamination after digging trenches around Chernobyl.

Russia took control of another nuclear site in Ukraine, an active nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, a region of Southern Ukraine, on March 4. According to the latest reports, that plant was still under the control of Russian troops.

The invasion of nuclear sites by the military caused outrage among nuclear experts.

Several told Insider that the risk of a catastrophic nuclear accident in Ukraine remained low, but was made higher because of the military activity, which puts strain on safety systems there as well as the staff operating the facilities.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Janet Schlemmer
2d ago

Whoever took nuclear material will be revealed soon enough. Deaths will be obvious n awful

Reply
6
Business Insider
Business Insider

449K+

Followers

28K+

Posts

222M+

Views

Related
CBS News

Ukraine says Russia's Putin has "ordered the preparation of a terrorist attack" on Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine claimed on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had "ordered the preparation of a terrorist attack" on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The main electric supply to the plant — site of the 1986 explosion and meltdown that traumatized the world — was cut off on Wednesday, with Ukrainian authorities blaming Russia's invading forces for the blackout and warning that it could lead to "nuclear discharge."
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Material#Maxar Technologies#G Looters#Russian#Ukrainian#Ispnpp#Science#New Scientist
CNBC

Russian troops leave Chornobyl; UK spy chief says Putin ‘massively misjudged’ war

This has been CNBC's live blog covering Thursday's updates on the war in Ukraine. [Follow the latest updates here.]. Russian forces are continuing to hold their positions and carry out shelling strikes around Kyiv, according to British intelligence, despite promises from Moscow this week to scale back its military activity near the Ukrainian capital.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Russia
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
POLITICS
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
Page Six

Friends beg Putin’s lover Alina Kabaeva to persuade him to end the war

Friends of Vladimir Putin’s “Eva Braun,” Alina Kabaeva, are begging her to go to Moscow to persuade him to end the war — as she faces expulsion from Switzerland. “Alina’s female friends are begging her to fly to Putin and persuade him to end the war,” a source told Page Six. “He doesn’t seem to be listening to anybody, but perhaps he might listen to her.” The source added, “Putin is surrounded by rings and rings of security. Alina says she doesn’t know if she can get to him — and even if she does, she doesn’t know if she’ll be able...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

449K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy