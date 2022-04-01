ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This NJ High School Is Starting Later So Students Can Catch More Z's

By Valerie Musson
 2 days ago
Chatham High School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Students attending one New Jersey high school next year will soon have an extra 40 minutes of shut-eye before starting their first class, thanks to a new proposal from state lawmakers.

Chatham High School’s starting time will be pushed back from 7:40 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. for the 2022-23 school year, according to a letter sent to parents from Schools Superintendent Michael LaSusa.

The change also affects the other schools in the district, aside from Chatham Middle School, which will keep its starting time of 7:55 a.m., LaSusa said.

A new proposal from state lawmakers is asking for high school classes to start only as early as 8:30 a.m. so that students can sleep in and fight the worsening rates of anxiety and depression that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought upon them, NJ.com reports citing a sponsor of the bill, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex.

Comments / 4

truth hurts*
2d ago

Whoever wrote this meant to say so that teens can stay out later and up longer because it is up to the parents to have their minor in and asleep with enough sleep for the next day and are failing to do so. Not to fight COVID anything since things are still closed or hours adjusted to less because of COVID. Do they think college classes starting at 645am are going to go to 830 and say “oh sorry you’re so irresponsible and your parents didn’t reach accountability and responsibility so we are loving our start times back so you get more sleep.”? Nope. Do you think employers go “oh, you want to start later than our opening hours because you’re tired and wanted to sleep more?” Nope. Just another Murphy-the-follower-never-a-leader move. 🙌🏿 Adults need to take responsibility for their actions and their children before the govt decides 100% what’s best for the children. Encroaching ever so quickly upon that!

