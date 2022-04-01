This NJ High School Is Starting Later So Students Can Catch More Z's

Chatham High School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Students attending one New Jersey high school next year will soon have an extra 40 minutes of shut-eye before starting their first class, thanks to a new proposal from state lawmakers.

Chatham High School’s starting time will be pushed back from 7:40 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. for the 2022-23 school year, according to a letter sent to parents from Schools Superintendent Michael LaSusa.

The change also affects the other schools in the district, aside from Chatham Middle School, which will keep its starting time of 7:55 a.m., LaSusa said.

A new proposal from state lawmakers is asking for high school classes to start only as early as 8:30 a.m. so that students can sleep in and fight the worsening rates of anxiety and depression that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought upon them, NJ.com reports citing a sponsor of the bill, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex.

