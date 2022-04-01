ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Local companies to hold apprenticeship day at Davidson-Davie Community College to secure long-term employees

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
 2 days ago

Although apprenticeships have been around for hundreds of years, many people are unaware that they still exist and have recently been gaining in popularity.

Under an apprenticeship program employers get workers with skills specific to their industry and training tailored to their needs. The employee gets a college degree or certification for free, paid for on-the-job training and a guarantee of employment.

Davidson-Davie Apprenticeship Consortium is one of those initiatives, partnering with educational systems to assure a sustained pipeline of skilled professionals for the growing manufacturing community.

The DDCC will be hosting an Apprenticeship Day at Davidson-Davie Community College from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on April 4 in the main courtyard. All of the member companies will be on hand to share information and answer questions.

Tours of the college’s apprenticeship facilities will also be given.

Members of the Davidson-Davie Apprenticeship Consortium include BMK Americas, Wolverine Proctor, EGGER Wood Products, Ingersoll Rand, Kurz Transfer Products, and Mohawk Industries.

Davidson-Davie Community College Apprenticeship Consortium has been key in developing customized advance manufacturing-related workforce training, re-training, and skills improvement initiatives.

Under the apprenticeship program, companies have partnered with Davidson-Davie Community College to provide two- and four-year apprenticeship programs for operators and mechanics.

In this program, the apprentice gets tuition-free training at the community college, while also getting paid for training at the plant. In the end, the student will receive an Associate's Degree and be eligible for full-time employment.

“Even if you go to a four-year university, you basically come out of (it) with a degree, but no experience and a whole lot of debt. With this apprenticeship program, you get that on the job experience with a mentor, you get paid and you get the benefit of getting the technical education for free. So, it's the best of both worlds,” said Jeff Mitchell, plant manager at CPM Wolverine Proctor.

Apprenticeships is one of the fastest-growing areas in workforce and career development.

The most frequently cited benefit of apprenticeship programs is that employee turnover among journey workers is lower than turnover among other employees. It also improves employees’ skills flexibility and productivity, as well as helping employers find qualified workers.

For more information go to davidson-davie apprenticeship consortium or  www.facebook.com/ddacapprenticeship.

For more information about programs and courses available at Davidson-Davie Community College, go to www.davidsondavie.edu .

General news reporter Sharon Myers can be reached at sharon.myers@the-dispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter @LexDispatchSM.

