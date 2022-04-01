Harris County Sheriff's Deputy killed trying to stop a theft

An off-duty Harris County Sheriff's deputy is dead this morning, shot while trying to stop three men from stealing the catalytic converter from his own car.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says his deputy was grocery shopping with his wife. When they came out of the store, he saw the men stealing his catalytic converter.

One of the men pulled a gun and Deputy Darren Almendarez grabbed the gun while pulling his own. He was shot but managed to shoot two of the three theft suspects.

Almendarez was taken to the hospital but he did not survive.

The men he shot drove themselves to the hospital where both are currently listed as stable and, of course, they are in custody. The manhunt continues for the third man.

