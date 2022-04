NEW YORK -- More than 34 million Americans are now eligible for a second COVID-19 booster shot. Doctors are encouraging some of that population to get the shot now, fearing a spring surge could be around the corner, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Tuesday. Older New Yorkers seem to be on the fence about a fourth COVID shot now available to people 50 years and older."I think it's too much," one man said."I just do what they say. I'm not sick, but I'm over 65," a woman added.Cases in the U.S. have been steadily declining, but the Food and Drug Administration...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO