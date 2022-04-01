ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

Electric vehicle manufacturer selects Chatham County for $4 billion investment

By Contributed
The Courier-Tribune
The Courier-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9GKl_0ewKL6lv00

PITTSBORO — On March 29, Vietnamese automotive manufacturer VinFast announced that it has selected Chatham County, N.C., to build its first manufacturing facility in the United States. Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the company has agreed to purchase land at the Triangle Innovation Point in Moncure to build a manufacturing plant for electric vehicles.

“We are grateful for this opportunity and thrilled to welcome VinFast to Chatham County, N.C.,” said Chatham County Manager Dan LaMontagne.

This project is the largest economic development project in state history and will create at least 7,500 jobs over five years (2023-2027). The company will initially manufacture two models of sport utility vehicles in Chatham County, known as the VF8 and VF9 SUV models.

“In Chatham County, we have been positioning ourselves to be ready for responsible, forward-thinking, future-ready industries,” said Chatham County Board of Commissioners Chair Karen Howard.

VinFast will create positions for a wide range of manufacturing operators, engineers, managers and supervisors, and executives. The average wage of the jobs will be at least $51,096.

For more information and project updates, visit www.chathamcountync.gov.

Comments / 4

The Courier-Tribune
The Courier-Tribune

498

Followers

116

Posts

45K+

Views

Related
deseret.com

Are electric vehicles cheaper to own than the average gas guzzler?

As gas prices reach new highs, a growing number of Americans have shown interest in owning electric vehicles. The big question many have is whether EVs can save them money. Although, it is important to “consider the total ownership cost,” said Carla Bailo, CEO of the Center for Automotive Research, according to NBC News.
GAS PRICE
MotorTrend Magazine

Vietnamese Carmaker VinFast Will Build Electric SUVs, Buses, and Batteries In North Carolina

Vietnamese automaker VinFast plans to build a multimillion-dollar assembly plant in North Carolina to assemble a lineup of electric vehicles it plans to sell in North America. Construction of the 2,150-acre campus near Raleigh will begin this year with production slated to start in July 2024. The site is in Chatham County in what is known as the Triangle Innovation Point megasite. Toyota recently announced plans to build a $1.29 billion battery plant in nearby Greensboro.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chatham County, NC
Government
City
Pittsboro, NC
City
Moncure, NC
County
Chatham County, NC
Chatham County, NC
Business
WECT

Bird flu is spreading in North Carolina

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Homeowner...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

What’s the most popular vehicle in North Carolina?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — Hop in that pickup truck and hit the road. …and join all the other trucks. North Carolinians love their Fords. Trucks are the top-selling vehicles in the South, according to Edmunds.com. What type of truck that is varies by state. Not only does the Ford F-Series tops North Carolina’s the list […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
cbs17

Tornado warning in effect in Wake, Durham, Franklin, Granville counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Parts of Wake, Durham, Franklin, and Granville counties are under a tornado warning until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, weather officials announced. According to the National Weather Service, at 3:48 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Raleigh-Durham International Airport. It was moving northeast at 30 mph.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plant#Vietnamese
electrek.co

Electric cars are now three to six times cheaper to drive in the US as gas prices rise

Electric cars are now three to six times cheaper to drive in the US as gas prices are getting higher and more volatile. The fact that electric vehicles are more efficient and less costly to operate than their gas-powered counterparts is not new information, but it is becoming more apparent, and it is on more people’s minds with the recent gas price increases.
TRAFFIC
Click2Houston.com

TIMELINE: History of the Electric Vehicle

With gas prices soaring, more drivers are looking to purchase electric vehicles. But EVs are nothing new. They’ve been around for over a century. Check out the history of the electric vehicle.
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WSAV News 3

Chatham County announces Small Business Grant Program

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — COVID cases may be down in Chatham County, but many local, small businesses are still recovering from the crisis. Using $1.5 Million dollars from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, Chatham County will give grants of up to $25,000 to eligible, locally owned businesses in the unincorporated areas. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
The Courier-Tribune

The Courier-Tribune

498
Followers
116
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Asheboro, NC from The Courier-Tribune.

 http://courier-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy