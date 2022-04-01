Electric vehicle manufacturer selects Chatham County for $4 billion investment

PITTSBORO — On March 29, Vietnamese automotive manufacturer VinFast announced that it has selected Chatham County, N.C., to build its first manufacturing facility in the United States. Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the company has agreed to purchase land at the Triangle Innovation Point in Moncure to build a manufacturing plant for electric vehicles.

“We are grateful for this opportunity and thrilled to welcome VinFast to Chatham County, N.C.,” said Chatham County Manager Dan LaMontagne.

This project is the largest economic development project in state history and will create at least 7,500 jobs over five years (2023-2027). The company will initially manufacture two models of sport utility vehicles in Chatham County, known as the VF8 and VF9 SUV models.

“In Chatham County, we have been positioning ourselves to be ready for responsible, forward-thinking, future-ready industries,” said Chatham County Board of Commissioners Chair Karen Howard.

VinFast will create positions for a wide range of manufacturing operators, engineers, managers and supervisors, and executives. The average wage of the jobs will be at least $51,096.

For more information and project updates, visit www.chathamcountync.gov.