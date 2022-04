FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It took about 40 firefighters to extinguish the flames at Hunt Club Apartments and evacuate more than 50 residents Saturday night. The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded at 9:21 p.m. and found “advanced fire conditions” pushing out of the top two floors, attic and roof of a three-story building. Crews arrived with six engines and three ladder trucks, and said they got the fire under control in about 40 minutes with a “coordinated attack” from all four sides of the building and aerial master streams from above.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO