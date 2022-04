–The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized a second booster shot of either Pfizer or Moderna Covid vaccines for people 50 and older along with certain immunocompromised individuals. Older West Virginians have the highest vaccination rate, but their participation has waned with each recommended shot. Just 29 percent of those 51-60 have been boosted, 43 percent of individuals 61-70 are fully dosed, and 47 percent of West Virginians over 70 have received a booster shot.

