What are the best 3-year-old cars and SUVs you can buy now? See why an updated Consumer Reports rating says the Subaru Crosstrek and Legacy are among the best for shoppers. With the shortage of new 2022 Subaru Crosstrek subcompact SUVs and Legacy sedan models, what are the best 3-year-old cars and SUVS you can buy this spring? An updated list from Consumer Reports (by subscription) says the Crosstrek and Legacy are among the best small SUVs and midsize sedans. CR says the two models hit the sweet spot because they get top reliability ratings, safety scores, and excellent fuel mileage.

BUYING CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO