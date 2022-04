No wonder Ahsoka's reaction in the scene felt so genuine. We've learned over the last couple of years that much like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's also a lot of secrecy surrounding the Star Wars franchise and since the inception of the MandoVerse, Lucasfilm has been trying to keep everything tight-lipped as much as possible. Take for instance Luke Skywalker's epic cameo in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian. It's already a well-known fact that Peyton Reed had to lie to the cast about the legendary Jedi's involvement in the episode.

