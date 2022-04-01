ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

By Jacob Sullum
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It "seemed like a good idea at the time," former Rep. Charles Rangel (D–N.Y.) says in the Netflix documentary Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy. Rangel, who represented Harlem from 1971 to 2017, is talking about the draconian political response to the crack cocaine "epidemic" of the 1980s. That...

Comments / 115

the RIGHT
1d ago

Crack WAS a monster for a long time. Hyper-violence and crime over either turf or cravings to use. Penalties were on point. That stuff DECIMATED towns and cities across this country

17
Clarence Mcc Mccarty
1d ago

hey remember people the same government that made these penalties was also bring cocaine into the country thanks to the Cia

20
NunyaBizniss
2d ago

One question. How did fedgov crooks get paid for this? Deposits to offshore accounts…? Laundered by Jeffrey Epstein…? Inquiring minds want to know.

14
