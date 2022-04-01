Monica Day to be inducted into the White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4’s Monica Day has reached the echelon of White Castle cravers.

The burger chain has announced that Monica will be inducted into the White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame.

She’ll join the ranks of other famous cravers such as rock musician Alice Cooper, late Marvel Comics writer Stan Lee, actor and host of Man Vs. Food Adam Richman, and many others, who are already in the Cravers Hall of Fame.

White Castle says the company receives more than 600 entries each year for the Cravers Hall of Fame, and Monica is only one of 10 who will be inducted this year. The names of the other inductees have not been announced.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held May 19.

