Ascension Parish, LA

APSO makes arrest after vehicle burglary/theft

By Pelican Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Friday March 25, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Hendricks, 35, in relation to a vehicle burglary and stolen checks. He is charged with felony theft of...

