It's been a good week for PS5 restocks, as long as you were in the right places at the right times. Walmart's early restock this week was great if you were already paying for Walmart Plus, and were okay with the shipping times for some of those orders slipping back into April. Playstation Direct opening up a new restock made a lot of folks happy, but you can only get in on that if you're already enrolled in the wait list. It's likely the next big PS5 restock will come from Amazon, which won't have either of these limitations. The website has referenced making its PS5 restock available to Amazon Prime subscribers before the end of the month, which we're going to continue to follow.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 DAYS AGO