TV Series

I Hate My Friend’s New Girlfriend

By Danny M. Lavery
Slate
 2 days ago

Slate

Love, Disrespectfully

Danny Lavery welcomes Daniel Shannon, a senior software engineer and technical lead at Vox Media, where he works on digital editorial content. Lavery and Shannon take on two letters. First, from a letter writer who’s wondering if her cousin is “love bombing” their girlfriend, and if she should say something about it. Another letter writer is asking what to do now that they realize they don’t respect a friend that they’ve been supporting for years.
