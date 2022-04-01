ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Help! I Think My Husband Cheats at Wordle.

By R. Eric Thomas
Slate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery week, Dear Prudence answers additional questions from readers, just for Slate Plus members. R. Eric Thomas is filling in as Prudie for Jenée Desmond-Harris while she’s on parental leave. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Q. Wordle mansplaining: My husband and I do the daily Wordle...

slate.com

