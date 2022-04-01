ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

It Hits Different

Slate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Rock is back on tour, days after Will Smith struck him and won his first Oscar in the same...

slate.com

Comments / 3

frank shadowo
2d ago

first there's no racial issue here .second what he wanted to accomplish had the reverse effect everyone is talking about his wife.third I would agree (not the slap but a defense ) of his wife if she wasn't a celebrity. she is a celebrity so she's fair game if the wife isn't of the industry she's hands off. she needs thicker skin on that head and that jokes was super tame and lame that it really failed and could have just been ignored and left alone

Reply(1)
4
Related
The Spun

Look: Adam Sandler Breaks Silence On Chris Rock Drama

It took almost two days for Adam Sandler to finally break his silence on the Chris Rock drama. Sandler and Rock are close friends. They’ve starred in several movies together, most notably Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. Rock, of course, has been in the spotlight this week after...
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Jimmy Kimmel says he would've handled the Will Smith slap differently

Jimmy Kimmel says he would’ve handled Will Smith’s slap very differently. On Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late-night host praised the way Chris Rock reacted to the controversial moment on Sunday night at the Oscars when Smith struck the comedian live on stage. “A...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Kim
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars Producer Will Packer on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock: “This Was a Very Painful Moment for Me”

Oscars 2022 producer Will Packer took to Twitter again on Monday morning to address one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history, which unfolded Sunday night when an enraged Will Smith struck presenter Chris Rock onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Packer didn’t officially comment on the incident Sunday night, but posted this tweet: “Welp … I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars.”More from The Hollywood ReporterCelebrities Condemn Will Smith for Chris Rock Slap at Oscars: "Pure Rage and Violence"Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock on Oscars Stage in Shock Moment After Jada Pinkett Smith JokeTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy
Hello Magazine

Will Smith breaks silence on Rebel Wilson's joke about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith has responded to the jokes Rebel Wilson made about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday. During the prestigious ceremony, host Rebel ridiculed the Hollywood actor after he won the accolade for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. However, Will was not in attendance as he was at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

What Will Smith’s Mom Told Him After Oscars Slap!

When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on Oscars night, everyone was shocked — including Will’s own mother, Carolyn Smith. Will and Chris shared a heated exchange on the 2022 Oscars stage over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith — and it turned physical when Will slapped Chris.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected From the Oscars After Chris Rock Slap

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith’s slap heard around the world begs the question — what does it take to get kicked out of the Oscars? When last night’s best actor winner assaulted presenter Chris Rock during the Academy Awards on Sunday, television history was made — as was the collective undoing of Hollywood decorum. But why wasn’t Smith ejected from the ceremony for the internationally televised incident? Shock, for starters, numerous sources close to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences told Variety. It’s evident from social media accounts and wide reports from inside the telecast that...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Will Smith Says There's Never Been Infidelity in His and Jada Pinkett Smith's Marriage

Will Smith isn’t afraid of the talk that surrounds his relationship with wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The A-list couple’s decades-long marriage has become a topic of conversation since the 2020 Red Table Talk interview, where Jada revealed her “entanglement” with singer, August Alsina. For Will, he isn’t bothered by the “chatter.” In fact, he encourages it.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

‘King Richard’ Williams’ estranged daughter says Will Smith should be stripped of Oscar

The estranged daughter of Richard Williams, whom Will Smith portrayed in the flick “King Richard,” wants the actor to be stripped of his Oscar for slapping Chris Rock during the awards show. “So Will Smith got angry, went overboard and assaulted another person. Then you just can’t apologize two minutes later, you lost your mind. Wow,” Sabrina Williams, 57, told the US Sun.  “I agree he should be stripped of the Oscar,” she added. At the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaves due to a hair loss condition...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy