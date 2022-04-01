ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Artworks' director, art is his life's work

By Olivia Fellows
Midland Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG RAPIDS — Art can become a passion in anyone’s life, but for recently inducted Artworks organization director, Ric Underhile, it has become a life’s work. Originally from Arizona, Underhile lived in Grand Rapids for the past 22 years before moving to Canadian Lakes. Underhile’s past...

