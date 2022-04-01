ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't say goodbye to the snow yet, just look ahead to this weekend

By Mike Caplan
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Snow is moving out of the area as of this morning but it isn’t out of my forecast. Today, clouds will break for some sunshine but highs will stay in the mid to...

Fox 32 Chicago
