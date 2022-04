The Adam Project is the newest movie from Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, who will soon be teaming up for the third time for Deadpool 3. Currently, The Adam Project is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 70% critics score after 135 reviews and an 81% audience score after 250+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the new movie a 3.5 out of 5, saying it "doesn't live up to its potential," but "it's still a pleasant experience that is catered to the whole family." Many people have taken to social media to talk about The Adam Project since its release, including Peacemaker star, Steve Agee. The actor known for playing John Economos had a hilarious reaction, which Reynolds "liked" on Twitter.

MOVIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO