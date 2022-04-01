ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced for role in 2019 Illinois trooper slaying

Cover picture for the articleBELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to charges for his role in the fatal shooting of an Illinois State Police...

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
WGN News

Man, 19, linked to shooting of 11-year-old boy charged

CHICAGO — Police have filed charges against one person in connection with the shooting of an 11-year-old boy Monday afternoon. According to police, 19-year-old Trevor Reed is facing several felony gun charges. Authorities say Reed is not charged with shooting the boy, however.   Just before 3 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of East […]
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Family says grandfather, grandson were on ice fishing trip when both were found dead near Johnsburg

A grandfather and his grandson who went missing and were found dead in Pistakee Lake near Johnsburg earlier this month were on an ice fishing trip, their family said. McHenry Township Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Kevin Sears said the fire district received a call from the Will County Sheriff’s Office around 6 a.m. on March 6.
CBS Chicago

Chicago police officer found dead from apparent suicide on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was found dead from apparent suicide early Saturday morning at a home on the Southwest Side.Police Supt. David Brown said in a statement the officer was found dead in a home in the 22nd (Morgan Park) District.The cause of death is under investigation by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, but Brown said the death appeared to have been the result of suicide."The loss of an officer is a stark reminder of the many sacrifices and demands members of law enforcement face each and every day. This tragic situation underscores the importance of...
WGN News

2 brothers killed, 4 injured in Far South Side crash

CHICAGO — Two brothers were killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in West Pullman Thursday afternoon, according to the victims’ family. Police said a Volkswagen was traveling eastbound on 124th Street just before 1:40 p.m. near the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue when it struck a Hyundai traveling northbound on […]
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
CBS Chicago

Man wanted in gunpoint robberies in Beverly

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday asked for help from the public in finding a man linked to armed robberies on Western Avenue in Beverly. At least one of the robberies, at 11:15 p.m. Dec. 29, took place in the 9900 block of South Western Avenue, outside a Shell gas station convenience store. Surveillance footage shows the man in the plaid jacket swipe a few items from the gas station convenience store, then rush outside and rob a man at gunpoint outside his car. Another robbery happened on the same block at 11:39 p.m. Feb. 20. Further details on that incident were not released. The suspect was described as a Black male between 5 feet 8 and 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a heavyset build. He was last wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, a black ski mask, a black and gray plaid jacket with ripped chest pockets, black sweat pants, and tan construction boots. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 745-0620, or make an anonymous tip to CPDTip.com.
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
WGN News

2 dead in South Chicago after SWAT incident

CHICAGO — Two people are dead in South Chicago after a welfare check led to a SWAT incident. Chicago police said officers responded to a wellbeing check on the 8400 block of South Mackinaw Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Friday after a call that said a woman was being held against her will by her boyfriend. […]
