Houston, TX

Free Speech Group Sues University of Houston Over Harassment Policy

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA free speech non-profit is suing the University of Houston on behalf of three students who claim the school's harassment policy violates their first amendment rights. Cherise Trump, executive director of Speech First, told the "Problematic Women" podcast that U of H is not alone in trying...

