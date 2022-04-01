Crowder, Nancy

Nancy Ann Wygant Deeter, age 88 of Franklin passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at her beloved home. Born December 7, 1933 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Nathan and Josephine Burke Wygant. Nancy was a 1951 graduate of Rocky Grove High School. She had worked...
Absent from the body and present with the Lord. Nancy Belle Neeley Lane went home to be with the Lord on March 19, 2022. She was a 1963 graduate of Rye Cove High school. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, CW “dub” Lane of 48 years of marriage; Parents, Mary Frazier Neeley and Pat Neeley; Infant brother, Johnie Carol Neeley; brother, Carl Edward Neeley; Maternal Grandparents, Charlie and Nannie Russell Frazier; and Paternal Grandmother, Avie Dorton Neeley.
Comments / 0