Crowder, Nancy

Absent from the body and present with the Lord. Nancy Belle Neeley Lane went home to be with the Lord on March 19, 2022. She was a 1963 graduate of Rye Cove High school. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, CW “dub” Lane of 48 years of marriage; Parents, Mary Frazier Neeley and Pat Neeley; Infant brother, Johnie Carol Neeley; brother, Carl Edward Neeley; Maternal Grandparents, Charlie and Nannie Russell Frazier; and Paternal Grandmother, Avie Dorton Neeley.

