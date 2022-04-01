Workman, Willard

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Six people were killed and 12 injured before dawn Sunday in Sacramento when shots were fired into crowds as bars and nightclubs emptied for the night in the second mass shooting in five weeks in California’s capital city. The suspect — or possibly suspects...
BUCHA, Ukraine, April 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine on Sunday accused Russian forces of carrying out a "massacre" in the town of Bucha, while Western nations reacted to images of dead bodies there with calls for new sanctions against Moscow. Russia's defence ministry denied the Ukrainian allegations, saying footage and photographs...
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared victory in Sunday’s national elections, claiming a mandate for a fourth term as a partial vote count predicted a strong lead for his right-wing party. In a 10-minute speech to Fidesz party officials and supporters at a Fidesz election...
Tiger Woods is heading to Augusta National Sunday but says his possible participation in the 2022 Masters will be a "game-time decision." The five-time champion on Sunday tweeted that he was traveling to Augusta National Golf Club to continue his "preparation and practice" amid growing speculation about him competing in the tournament, which begins Thursday.
Images of dead civilians lining the streets of the Ukrainian city of Bucha have drawn international outcry, calls for an investigation and western pledges to take harsher actions against Russia. After Bucha, a suburb of Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv, was recaptured by Ukrainian forces, journalists and officials shared images...
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister threw the country into political limbo on Sunday, accusing the United States of attempting to oust him and cancelling a no-confidence vote he was poised to lose. He then ordered the National Assembly dissolved so new elections can be held. The moves...
Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, days after he released an apology for slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars. Smith announced his resignation Friday, saying he had "betrayed the trust of the academy" in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "I have...
