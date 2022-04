On the 50th anniversary of the demolition of the Pruitt-Igoe, it's nearly impossible to understate the failure of the St. Louis public housing project. Famed architect Minoro Yamasaki, who would go on to design the World Trade Center, received praise for his vision of the 57-acre property where Pruitt-Igoe once stood, even though his original plans didn't exactly come to fruition. The property had significant structural and design problems (including "skip-stop" elevators that encouraged stairwell crime by only stopping on select floors) and it's widely accepted that the housing project only exacerbated the ills of poverty and substandard housing.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 18 DAYS AGO