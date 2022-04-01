ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTIG Remains Bullish On CoreCard Despite Apple's Move To Bring Financial Service Offerings In-House

By Anusuya Lahiri
 2 days ago
  • The news of Apple Inc AAPL developing payment-processing technology to bring some of its financial-services offerings in-house triggered a meltdown in CoreCard Corp CCRD share prices.
  • However, BTIG analyst Mark Palmer views the pressure on CoreCard shares as vivid.
  • He sees it as unlikely that Apple's move to bring more of its payment processing in-house would impact the Apple Card program during the next several years.
  • Having been viewed as differentiated due to its new level of privacy and security and multifaceted rewards program, Apple Card serves as an illustration of the versatility of CoreCard's software.
  • Palmer has a Buy rating and a $50 price target (82.5% upside) on CoreCard shares.
  • CoreCard's Q4 revenue of $13.05 million, up 36% year-on-year, topped the consensus of $12.25 million. The EPS of $0.30 beat the consensus of $0.28.
  • Price Action: CCRD shares closed lower by 5.97% at $27.40 on Thursday.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Palmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Shares#Apple Card#Financial Service#Btig#Apple Inc Aapl#Corecard Corp Ccrd
Benzinga

How Long Does Marijuana Stay In Your System?

This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. When we smoke or ingest cannabis, those unique plant compounds interact with our bodies. This interaction is the sole reason humans have turned to cannabis over the centuries for religious purposes, relaxation, pain relief, and recreation. This interaction also explains why cannabinoids and their byproducts remain detectable in the body and in many cases remain well after the buzz wears off.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Will Smith Says He Was 'Out Of Line' And 'Wrong' In Public Apology To Chris Rock

Will Smith on Monday issued a public apology to fellow actor and comedian Chris Rock for striking him at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. What Happened: The 53-year old Smith, who won Best Actor for his role in “King Richard,” minutes after he slapped Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, said on Instagram that his “behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Benzinga

