BTIG Remains Bullish On CoreCard Despite Apple's Move To Bring Financial Service Offerings In-House

Go behind the scenes with Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks of the CNBC Investing Club as they talk candidly about the market's biggest headlines, analyst calls and holdings in the Charitable Trust—and see up close how they decide when, and if, to take action on stocks. Today, Cramer and Marks discuss why investors should consider taking gains on AMD shares and why the overall stock market looks overbought. They also discuss Disney, Marvell, PayPal and Micron.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO